JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
218.30INR
11:16am BST
218.30INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+0.48%)
Rs1.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs217.25
Rs217.25
Open
Rs219.00
Rs219.00
Day's High
Rs223.00
Rs223.00
Day's Low
Rs213.40
Rs213.40
Volume
196,917
196,917
Avg. Vol
241,291
241,291
52-wk High
Rs326.00
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00
Rs136.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhagirath Arya
|63
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Gothi
|63
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ajay Agarwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ujjwala Apte
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Shah
|Director- Commercial, Executive Director
- BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale
- BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD
- MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 29
- Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
- Grappling with debt, UAE's JBF RAK in talks to sell Belgian plant -sources