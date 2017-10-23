JBS SA (JBSS3.SA)
JBSS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.76BRL
23 Oct 2017
7.76BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.19 (-2.39%)
R$ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.95
R$ 7.95
Open
R$ 8.00
R$ 8.00
Day's High
R$ 8.10
R$ 8.10
Day's Low
R$ 7.76
R$ 7.76
Volume
8,600,200
8,600,200
Avg. Vol
12,071,998
12,071,998
52-wk High
R$ 12.57
R$ 12.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.25
R$ 5.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joesley Mendonca Batista
|45
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Wesley Mendonca Batista
|46
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez
|52
|2010
|Chief Administrative and Control Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Jeremiah O'Callaghan
|63
|2008
|Investor Relations Director, Member of the Executive Board
|
Francisco de Assis e Silva
|52
|2011
|Executive Director of Institutional Relations, Member of the Executive Board
