Edition:
United Kingdom

JBS SA (JBSS3.SA)

JBSS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

7.76BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.95
Open
R$ 8.00
Day's High
R$ 8.10
Day's Low
R$ 7.76
Volume
8,600,200
Avg. Vol
12,071,998
52-wk High
R$ 12.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.25

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joesley Mendonca Batista

45 2011 Chairman of the Board

Wesley Mendonca Batista

46 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Vice Chairman of the Board

Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez

52 2010 Chief Administrative and Control Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Jeremiah O'Callaghan

63 2008 Investor Relations Director, Member of the Executive Board

Francisco de Assis e Silva

52 2011 Executive Director of Institutional Relations, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

JBS SA News

» More JBSS3.SA News