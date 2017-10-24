Edition:
United Kingdom

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)

JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

40.20SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.14 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
$40.34
Open
$40.50
Day's High
$40.50
Day's Low
$40.20
Volume
52,700
Avg. Vol
236,845
52-wk High
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Benjamin Keswick

45 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Yoon Chiang Boon

1996 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Wei Ann Teng

46 2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Eng Heong Tan

54 2016 General Counsel, Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary

Alexander Newbigging

45 2012 Group Managing Director, Executive Director
