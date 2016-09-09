J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
JDW.L on London Stock Exchange
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,249.00
1,249.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
282,832
282,832
52-wk High
1,296.00
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00
810.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Timothy Martin
|61
|1983
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Hutson
|51
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ben Whitley
|38
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Nigel Connor
|47
|2016
|Company Secretary and Head of Legal
|
Su Cacioppo
|49
|2008
|Personnel and Legal Director, Executive Director
