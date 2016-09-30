Edition:
Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)

JENG.DE on Xetra

28.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€28.66
Open
€28.69
Day's High
€29.00
Day's Low
€28.55
Volume
70,895
Avg. Vol
132,698
52-wk High
€29.88
52-wk Low
€14.46

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stefan Traeger

50 2017 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Matthias Wierlacher

51 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Michael Ebenau

2011 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Hans-Dieter Schumacher

54 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Bernhard Dohmann

59 Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Traffic Solutions Division in the Mobility segment
Jenoptik AG News

