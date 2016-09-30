Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
512.30INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs43.95 (+9.38%)
Prev Close
Rs468.35
Open
Rs473.00
Day's High
Rs517.15
Day's Low
Rs469.05
Volume
5,466,272
Avg. Vol
1,621,237
52-wk High
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naresh Goyal
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vinay Dube
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Amit Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kuldeep Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Vice President - Corporate Governance & Compliance
|
Ravichandran Narayan
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
