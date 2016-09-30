Edition:
Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

512.30INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs43.95 (+9.38%)
Prev Close
Rs468.35
Open
Rs473.00
Day's High
Rs517.15
Day's Low
Rs469.05
Volume
5,466,272
Avg. Vol
1,621,237
52-wk High
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Naresh Goyal

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Vinay Dube

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Amit Agarwal

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Kuldeep Sharma

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Vice President - Corporate Governance & Compliance

Ravichandran Narayan

2015 Vice President - Finance
Jet Airways (India) Ltd News

