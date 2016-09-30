Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)
JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
118.75INR
11:23am BST
118.75INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+2.86%)
Rs3.30 (+2.86%)
Prev Close
Rs115.45
Rs115.45
Open
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs120.00
Rs120.00
Day's Low
Rs115.40
Rs115.40
Volume
1,259,858
1,259,858
Avg. Vol
1,746,015
1,746,015
52-wk High
Rs126.95
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50
Rs47.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prithvi Jindal
|64
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dinesh Sinha
|2013
|President & SBU Head
|
Neeraj Kumar
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Narendra Mantri
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sunil Jain
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary