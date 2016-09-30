Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)
JKBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
73.55INR
11:16am BST
73.55INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.34%)
Rs0.25 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs73.30
Rs73.30
Open
Rs73.30
Rs73.30
Day's High
Rs75.20
Rs75.20
Day's Low
Rs72.95
Rs72.95
Volume
471,435
471,435
Avg. Vol
401,719
401,719
52-wk High
Rs95.75
Rs95.75
52-wk Low
Rs57.15
Rs57.15
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Parvez Ahmad
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Vagish Chander
|2016
|Executive President
|
S. Bhat
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohammad Mir
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sanjiv Agarwal
|2017
|Director
- BRIEF-Jammu and Kashmir Bank revises interest rate on saving bank deposit accounts to 3.5 pct
- CORRECTED-India's NSE index hits record high, moves closer to 10,000 mark
- BRIEF-Jammu and Kashmir Bank approves allotment of 35.5 mln shares to J&K govt.
- BRIEF-Jammu and Kashmir Bank to consider approval of allotment of 35.5 mln shares to J&K govt.
- UPDATE 2-India says two soldiers killed, mutilated by Pakistani troops