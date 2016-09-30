J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)
JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
985.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs34.60 (+3.64%)
Prev Close
Rs950.90
Open
Rs974.80
Day's High
Rs987.80
Day's Low
Rs950.95
Volume
17,854
Avg. Vol
26,997
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yadupati Singhania
|2015
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Ajay Saraogi
|Chief Financial Officer; President - Corporate Affairs
|
B. Arora
|President (Works) – White Cement
|
Christer Eriksson
|Chief Executive Officer - J. K. Cement Works (Fujairah) FZC
|
Deepak Mehra
|President - Marketing of Grey Cement