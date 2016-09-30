JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)
JKIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
145.90INR
11:15am BST
145.90INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.85 (-0.58%)
Rs-0.85 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs146.75
Rs146.75
Open
Rs147.15
Rs147.15
Day's High
Rs147.40
Rs147.40
Day's Low
Rs145.40
Rs145.40
Volume
651,335
651,335
Avg. Vol
1,241,846
1,241,846
52-wk High
Rs186.30
Rs186.30
52-wk Low
Rs106.00
Rs106.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raghupati Singhania
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arun Bajoria
|2010
|President, Executive Director
|
Pawan Rustagi
|2011
|Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bharat Singhania
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anshuman Singhania
|2016
|Whole-time Director