JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)
JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
416.10INR
11:13am BST
416.10INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.60 (+2.11%)
Rs8.60 (+2.11%)
Prev Close
Rs407.50
Rs407.50
Open
Rs410.00
Rs410.00
Day's High
Rs416.80
Rs416.80
Day's Low
Rs404.00
Rs404.00
Volume
66,164
66,164
Avg. Vol
86,388
86,388
52-wk High
Rs536.95
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30
Rs329.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bharat Singhania
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Vinita Singhania
|60
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Brijesh Daga
|Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shailendra Chouksey
|62
|Whole-Time Director
|
Sushil Wali
|62
|Whole-Time Director