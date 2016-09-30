JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)
JKPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.65INR
11:23am BST
113.65INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.75%)
Rs0.85 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs112.80
Rs112.80
Open
Rs113.70
Rs113.70
Day's High
Rs115.90
Rs115.90
Day's Low
Rs112.00
Rs112.00
Volume
495,165
495,165
Avg. Vol
808,230
808,230
52-wk High
Rs125.00
Rs125.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.55
Rs73.55
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bharat Singhania
|2013
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Harsh Singhania
|52
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Suresh Gupta
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Om Goyal
|71
|Whole-Time Director
|
Sandip Somany
|50
|2014
|Additional Director