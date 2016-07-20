Edition:
Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,471.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
786,439
52-wk High
3,511.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Timothy Stevenson

2017 Chairman of the Board

Robert MacLeod

2014 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Anna Manz

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Simon Farrant

2017 General Counsel, Company Secretary

John Walker

2017 Executive Director - Sector Chief Executive, Clean Air
Johnson Matthey PLC News

Market Views

