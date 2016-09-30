Edition:
United Kingdom

JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.95INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs168.60
Open
Rs170.00
Day's High
Rs172.45
Day's Low
Rs169.20
Volume
990,100
Avg. Vol
1,492,730
52-wk High
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nimesh Kampani

70 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Manish Sheth

2008 Group Chief Financial Officer

Dipti Neelakantan

Group Chief Operating Officer

P. Choksi

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Group Head - Compliance & Legal

Vishal Kampani

2016 Managing Director, Director
JM Financial Ltd News

