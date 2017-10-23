Edition:
United Kingdom

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange

143.62USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.22 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$142.40
Open
$142.13
Day's High
$144.34
Day's Low
$142.13
Volume
1,728,841
Avg. Vol
1,821,138
52-wk High
$144.34
52-wk Low
$109.32

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alex Gorsky

56 2012 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Dominic Caruso

59 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Peter Fasolo

54 2016 Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President

Paulus Stoffels

55 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer

Michael Ullmann

58 2016 Executive Vice President, General Counsel
» More People

Johnson & Johnson News

» More JNJ.N News