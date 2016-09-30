Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)
JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs157.80
Open
Rs157.60
Day's High
Rs163.80
Day's Low
Rs156.55
Volume
6,915,565
Avg. Vol
9,028,312
52-wk High
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naveen Jindal
|42
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jagadish Patrra
|2017
|Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Rajeev Bhadauria
|54
|2015
|Whole-Time Director
|
Dinesh Saraogi
|2012
|Whole-Time Director
