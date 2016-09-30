Edition:
JSE Ltd (JSEJ.J)

JSEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,471.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

-129.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
13,600.00
Open
13,687.00
Day's High
13,687.00
Day's Low
13,383.00
Volume
87,574
Avg. Vol
207,199
52-wk High
16,750.00
52-wk Low
11,940.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita

56 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nicky Newton-King

50 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Aarti Takoordeen

36 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Riaan van Wamelen

47 2008 Chief Information Officer

Zeona Jacobs

53 2016 Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs
JSE Ltd News

