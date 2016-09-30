JSE Ltd (JSEJ.J)
JSEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,471.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
13,471.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
-129.00 (-0.95%)
-129.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
13,600.00
13,600.00
Open
13,687.00
13,687.00
Day's High
13,687.00
13,687.00
Day's Low
13,383.00
13,383.00
Volume
87,574
87,574
Avg. Vol
207,199
207,199
52-wk High
16,750.00
16,750.00
52-wk Low
11,940.00
11,940.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita
|56
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicky Newton-King
|50
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Aarti Takoordeen
|36
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Riaan van Wamelen
|47
|2008
|Chief Information Officer
|
Zeona Jacobs
|53
|2016
|Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs