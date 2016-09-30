JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)
JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
259.45INR
11:22am BST
259.45INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.95 (-0.36%)
Rs-0.95 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs260.40
Rs260.40
Open
Rs261.00
Rs261.00
Day's High
Rs265.35
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs257.90
Rs257.90
Volume
3,594,675
3,594,675
Avg. Vol
4,293,785
4,293,785
52-wk High
Rs271.80
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.16
Rs151.16
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Jindal
|57
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Savitri Jindal
|64
|2016
|Chairperson Emeritus
|
Seshagiri Rao
|59
|2009
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajeev Pai
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lancy Varghese
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
