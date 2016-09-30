Edition:
United Kingdom

JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

259.45INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs260.40
Open
Rs261.00
Day's High
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs257.90
Volume
3,594,675
Avg. Vol
4,293,785
52-wk High
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.16

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sajjan Jindal

57 2011 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Savitri Jindal

64 2016 Chairperson Emeritus

Seshagiri Rao

59 2009 Group Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Rajeev Pai

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Lancy Varghese

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
» More People

JSW Steel Ltd News

» More JSTL.NS News