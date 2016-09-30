Edition:
United Kingdom

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW.WA)

JSW.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

99.78PLN
1:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.47zł (-0.47%)
Prev Close
100.25zł
Open
100.25zł
Day's High
100.85zł
Day's Low
99.60zł
Volume
114,344
Avg. Vol
349,875
52-wk High
107.35zł
52-wk Low
59.06zł

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Ozon

2017 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Acting Chairman of the Management Board

Halina Buk

2017 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Robert Ostrowski

2016 Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Financial Matters

Tomasz Sledz

2017 Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Technology

Jolanta Gruszka

2016 Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Sales
» More People

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA News