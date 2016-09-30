Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW.WA)
JSW.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
99.78PLN
1:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.47zł (-0.47%)
Prev Close
100.25zł
Open
100.25zł
Day's High
100.85zł
Day's Low
99.60zł
Volume
114,344
Avg. Vol
349,875
52-wk High
107.35zł
52-wk Low
59.06zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Ozon
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Acting Chairman of the Management Board
|
Halina Buk
|2017
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Robert Ostrowski
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Financial Matters
|
Tomasz Sledz
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Technology
|
Jolanta Gruszka
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Sales