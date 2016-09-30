JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
82.05INR
11:21am BST
82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs81.10
Rs81.10
Open
Rs81.35
Rs81.35
Day's High
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
Day's Low
Rs81.00
Rs81.00
Volume
12,088,379
12,088,379
Avg. Vol
11,796,748
11,796,748
52-wk High
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
52-wk Low
Rs53.05
Rs53.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Jindal
|55
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Prashant Jain
|45
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Jyoti Agarwal
|2017
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
Satish Jindal
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Power Trading
|
Kamal Kant
|Senior Vice President
- India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars
- BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020
- The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
- The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
- The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants