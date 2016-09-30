Edition:
United Kingdom

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)

JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,609.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs61.65 (+3.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,548.20
Open
Rs1,552.20
Day's High
Rs1,615.25
Day's Low
Rs1,549.30
Volume
1,380,356
Avg. Vol
1,071,365
52-wk High
Rs1,615.25
52-wk Low
Rs760.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hari Bhartia

60 1995 Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

Shyam Bhartia

62 1995 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pratik Pota

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director

Mona Aggarwal

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Berjis Desai

2017 Independent Director
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd News