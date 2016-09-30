Juhayna Food Industries SAE (JUFO.CA)
JUFO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.00EGP
1:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.13 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
£9.13
Open
£9.10
Day's High
£9.25
Day's Low
£8.90
Volume
1,121,970
Avg. Vol
830,919
52-wk High
£9.37
52-wk Low
£3.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Safwan Thabet
|65
|1983
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Founder
|
Sameh Al Hudaibi
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hisham Zaki
|63
|2006
|Administrative Affairs and Government Relations Director
|
Mohamed Kaed
|Legal Affairs Manager
|
Saif Alddin Thabet
|32
|2014
|Deputy Managing Director