Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)
JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
613.70INR
11:25am BST
613.70INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.30 (-1.02%)
Rs-6.30 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs620.00
Rs620.00
Open
Rs627.25
Rs627.25
Day's High
Rs633.05
Rs633.05
Day's Low
Rs612.20
Rs612.20
Volume
282,054
282,054
Avg. Vol
309,887
309,887
52-wk High
Rs878.00
Rs878.00
52-wk Low
Rs510.00
Rs510.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hari Bhartia
|60
|Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shyam Bhartia
|62
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R. Sankaraiah
|52
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Director
|
Gurpartap Sachdeva
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Pharma Limited
|
Chandan Sengar
|51
|President - Acetyls and Ethanol
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues commercial papers worth 500 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences says received ANDA approval for Indomethacin capsules USP
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences says unit gets USFDA approval for Drax Exametazime
- BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression