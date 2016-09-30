Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
407.30INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs411.95
Open
Rs413.00
Day's High
Rs416.80
Day's Low
Rs404.20
Volume
1,686,570
Avg. Vol
2,374,243
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Anand
|51
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
V.S.S. Mani
|49
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Abhishek Bansal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rampura Raman
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Sachin Jain
|38
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Just Dial says Sequoia Capital India Investments, SCI Growth Investments, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment cut stake
- BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
- BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
- BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
- BRIEF-Just Dial says NCLT order for approving arrangement scheme between co, Just Dial Global