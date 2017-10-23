Edition:
Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange

154.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
154.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,676,962
52-wk High
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tom Brown

69 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Rodney Cook

58 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Simon Thomas

51 2013 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Shayne Deighton

56 2013 Executive Director, Group Chief Actuary

Martin Smith

Group Company Secretary
Just Group PLC News

