Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)
JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
589.00INR
11:16am BST
589.00INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.45 (+1.46%)
Rs8.45 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs580.55
Rs580.55
Open
Rs572.00
Rs572.00
Day's High
Rs597.90
Rs597.90
Day's Low
Rs572.00
Rs572.00
Volume
62,853
62,853
Avg. Vol
83,548
83,548
52-wk High
Rs747.00
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.20
Rs240.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Arya
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anand Swaroop
|2010
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Arora
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Esha Arya
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Virender Ganda
|2015
|Additional Director