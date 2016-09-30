Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)
JYOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
375.90INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. Ramachandran
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Rao
|2016
|President
|
Kasaragod Kamath
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajnikant Sabnavis
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Moothedath Jyothy
|2016
|Chief Marketing Officer, Whole-Time Director