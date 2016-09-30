Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)
JYPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.30INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manoj Gaur
|52
|2011
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Sunil Sharma
|55
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ram Singh
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director
|
Mohinder Kharbanda
|2017
|Sr. General Manager(Sectl.), Company Secretary
|
Gaurav Jain
|2014
|Director
- India's top court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers
- BRIEF-Jaypee Infratech says Supreme Court stayed orders passed by NCLT
- BRIEF-Jaypee Infratech says withdrawn reply relating to petition filed by IDBI Bank
- India's Bhushan, Essar Steel among 12 firms being moved to insolvency courts -sources