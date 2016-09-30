Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)
KAJR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
699.15INR
11:12am BST
699.15INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.09%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs699.75
Rs699.75
Open
Rs704.00
Rs704.00
Day's High
Rs705.05
Rs705.05
Day's Low
Rs688.35
Rs688.35
Volume
279,518
279,518
Avg. Vol
332,183
332,183
52-wk High
Rs789.80
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35
Rs437.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Kajaria
|67
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
R. Rawat
|57
|2013
|Executive VP - A&T, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Sanjeev Agarwal
|49
|Vice President - Finance & Corporate Strategy
|
Chetan Kajaria
|39
|2010
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rishi Kajaria
|34
|2010
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director