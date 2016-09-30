Edition:
United Kingdom

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)

KAJR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

699.15INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs699.75
Open
Rs704.00
Day's High
Rs705.05
Day's Low
Rs688.35
Volume
279,518
Avg. Vol
332,183
52-wk High
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ashok Kajaria

67 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

R. Rawat

57 2013 Executive VP - A&T, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Sanjeev Agarwal

49 Vice President - Finance & Corporate Strategy

Chetan Kajaria

39 2010 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Rishi Kajaria

34 2010 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
» More People

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd News

» More KAJR.NS News