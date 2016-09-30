KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd (KAPJ.J)
KAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
870.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
870.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.57%)
-5.00 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
875.00
875.00
Open
915.00
915.00
Day's High
915.00
915.00
Day's Low
864.00
864.00
Volume
1,878,196
1,878,196
Avg. Vol
2,910,676
2,910,676
52-wk High
977.00
977.00
52-wk Low
726.00
726.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacob de Vos du Toit
|62
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gary Chaplin
|46
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Karel Grove
|67
|2014
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Frans Olivier
|37
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Theodore de Klerk
|47
|2017
|Non-Executive Director