Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)
KAPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
364.85INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mofatraj Munot
|69
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Manish Mohnot
|44
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kamal Jain
|57
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance
|
Rahul Shah
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anjail Seth
|2015
|Woman Director