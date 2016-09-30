Edition:
United Kingdom

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)

KAPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

364.85INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.95 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs369.80
Open
Rs372.00
Day's High
Rs373.40
Day's Low
Rs362.65
Volume
42,394
Avg. Vol
142,656
52-wk High
Rs404.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mofatraj Munot

69 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Manish Mohnot

44 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Kamal Jain

57 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance

Rahul Shah

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Anjail Seth

2015 Woman Director
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd News

