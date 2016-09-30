Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)
KAYA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
918.75INR
11:13am BST
918.75INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.35 (+1.81%)
Rs16.35 (+1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs902.40
Rs902.40
Open
Rs905.00
Rs905.00
Day's High
Rs947.00
Rs947.00
Day's Low
Rs905.00
Rs905.00
Volume
64,542
64,542
Avg. Vol
22,193
22,193
52-wk High
Rs1,204.90
Rs1,204.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00
Rs650.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harsh Mariwala
|65
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Naveen Duggal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Subramanian S.
|Chief Executive Officer, Kaya Business - India
|
Almas Badar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajen Mariwala
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's Kaya appoints Naveen Duggal as CFO
- BRIEF-India's Kaya June qtr loss narrows
- RPT-"Party's over" for millions, as India launches biggest-ever tax reform
- "Party's over" for millions, as India launches biggest-ever tax reform
- 'Party's over' for millions, as India launches biggest-ever tax reform