Edition:
United Kingdom

KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)

KBC.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

72.26EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€72.08
Open
€72.00
Day's High
€72.54
Day's Low
€72.00
Volume
127,253
Avg. Vol
676,323
52-wk High
€72.58
52-wk Low
€52.72

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johan Thijs

51 2012 President of the Executive Committee, Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Thomas Leysen

57 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

Phillippe Vlerick

62 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

Hendrik Scheerlinck

61 2017 Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Christine Van Rijsseghem

55 2014 Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director
» More People

KBC Groep NV News

» More KBC.BR News