KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)
KBC.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
72.26EUR
10:08am BST
72.26EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.25%)
€0.18 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€72.08
€72.08
Open
€72.00
€72.00
Day's High
€72.54
€72.54
Day's Low
€72.00
€72.00
Volume
127,253
127,253
Avg. Vol
676,323
676,323
52-wk High
€72.58
€72.58
52-wk Low
€52.72
€52.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johan Thijs
|51
|2012
|President of the Executive Committee, Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Thomas Leysen
|57
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Phillippe Vlerick
|62
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Hendrik Scheerlinck
|61
|2017
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Christine Van Rijsseghem
|55
|2014
|Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director
