Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.15 (+2.02%)
Prev Close
Rs156.10
Open
Rs156.95
Day's High
Rs161.25
Day's Low
Rs156.40
Volume
2,952,534
Avg. Vol
2,498,328
52-wk High
Rs181.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Jayarama Bhat

66 2017 Part Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

M. Mahabaleshwara

58 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

B. Chandrashekar Rao

2016 Chief Financial Officer, General Manager

Prasanna Patil

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Meera Aranha

2012 General Manager
