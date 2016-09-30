Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)
KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Jayarama Bhat
|66
|2017
|Part Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. Mahabaleshwara
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
B. Chandrashekar Rao
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
Prasanna Patil
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Meera Aranha
|2012
|General Manager
- BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr NIM at 3.09 pct
- BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 25 pct
- BRIEF-India's Karnataka Bank reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps
- BRIEF-Karnataka Bank says strike call given by officers', workmen's unions of bank on Aug 22
- BRIEF-Karnataka Bank revises savings bank interest rates