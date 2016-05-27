KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)
KCOM.L on London Stock Exchange
98.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
98.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
98.50
98.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
716,928
716,928
52-wk High
120.00
120.00
52-wk Low
87.00
87.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Graham Holden
|56
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bill Halbert
|68
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jane Aikman
|51
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Kathy Smith
|42
|2010
|Company Secretary
|
Liz Barber
|50
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
- Are KCom Group plc, Genel Energy plc and Watchstone Group plc a buy after today's news?
- Could Vodafone Group plc, KCOM Group PLC And BT Group plc Jump Start Your Portfolio's Returns?
- Are Talktalk Telecom Group PLC, Telecom plus PLC & KCOM Group PLC Dividends Unmissable?
- Could KCOM Group PLC Be A Better Investment Than BT Group plc?
- Five 5%+ Yielders You Can't Afford To Ignore: Centrica PLC, De La Rue plc, KCOM Group PLC, Ashmore Group plc, DX (Group) PLC
- Should You Buy Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, KCOM Group plc, Dairy Crest Group plc & Manx Telecom plc For Growth And Income?