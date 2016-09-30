KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)
KCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
126.30INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+3.57%)
Prev Close
Rs121.95
Open
Rs122.70
Day's High
Rs129.40
Day's Low
Rs122.00
Volume
336,562
Avg. Vol
220,396
52-wk High
Rs137.70
52-wk Low
Rs78.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Velagapudi Dutt
|78
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. Ramachandran
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Y. Vijayakumar
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
V. L. Indira Dutt
|76
|2017
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kavitha Chitturi
|45
|2017
|Joint Managing Director