Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)
KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.80INR
11:26am BST
100.80INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs101.85
Rs101.85
Open
Rs102.50
Rs102.50
Day's High
Rs103.00
Rs103.00
Day's Low
Rs100.30
Rs100.30
Volume
613,084
613,084
Avg. Vol
1,841,698
1,841,698
52-wk High
Rs168.80
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20
Rs95.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rattan Khanna
|70
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
S. Gupta
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Dhingra
|44
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Satyendra Bhalla
|2015
|Whole-Time Director
|
Sidhant Gupta
|38
|2015
|Non-Executive Director