Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)
KDX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.07CAD
9:00pm BST
4.07CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.25%)
$0.01 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$4.06
$4.06
Open
$3.98
$3.98
Day's High
$4.11
$4.11
Day's Low
$3.96
$3.96
Volume
465,854
465,854
Avg. Vol
603,246
603,246
52-wk High
$7.95
$7.95
52-wk Low
$3.57
$3.57
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Huet
|48
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Barry Dahl
|53
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer,Corporate Secretary
|
Michael Doolin
|55
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
John Seaberg
|49
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
|
John Antwi
|49
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Strategic Development
