KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)
KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
317.65INR
11:16am BST
317.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.44%)
Rs-4.65 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs322.30
Rs322.30
Open
Rs324.00
Rs324.00
Day's High
Rs324.00
Rs324.00
Day's Low
Rs317.00
Rs317.00
Volume
131,505
131,505
Avg. Vol
505,790
505,790
52-wk High
Rs371.90
Rs371.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.10
Rs106.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Gupta
|51
|Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Kakkar
|President
|
Rajeev Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director
|
Lalit Sharma
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Manoj Kakkar
|2009
|Senior Vice President - Marketing