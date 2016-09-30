Edition:
United Kingdom

Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

KEL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.58CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$6.59
Open
$6.62
Day's High
$6.68
Day's Low
$6.57
Volume
234,649
Avg. Vol
590,701
52-wk High
$7.70
52-wk Low
$5.43

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Guinan

61 2016 Chairman of the Board, Corporate Secretary

David Wilson

56 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sadiq Lalani

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Ashley Hohm

2016 Vice President - Finance

Douglas MacArthur

2012 Vice President - Operations
Kelt Exploration Ltd News

