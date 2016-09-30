Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)
KEL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.58CAD
9:00pm BST
6.58CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.15%)
$-0.01 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$6.59
$6.59
Open
$6.62
$6.62
Day's High
$6.68
$6.68
Day's Low
$6.57
$6.57
Volume
234,649
234,649
Avg. Vol
590,701
590,701
52-wk High
$7.70
$7.70
52-wk Low
$5.43
$5.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Guinan
|61
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Corporate Secretary
|
David Wilson
|56
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sadiq Lalani
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Ashley Hohm
|2016
|Vice President - Finance
|
Douglas MacArthur
|2012
|Vice President - Operations
- REFILE-Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues
- BRIEF-Kelt Exploration to issue 1.4 mln common shares at $7.75 each
- BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14