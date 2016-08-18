Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)
KGF.L on London Stock Exchange
303.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
303.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
303.20
303.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
10,617,301
10,617,301
52-wk High
371.20
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60
269.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andy Cosslett
|2017
|Designate Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Veronique Laury
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Karen Witts
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Non-Executive Director
|
Jean-Paul Constant
|Chief Sales & Retail Operations officer
|
Alastair Robertson
|2016
|Chief People Officer
- Will this big retailer beat supermarket stocks after today's update?
- Should you buy these 3 turnaround stocks?
- Don't rush into buying BP plc, Kingfisher plc and Rolls-Royce Holding plc just yet!
- Is It time to dump Kingfisher plc and Marks and Spencer Group plc?
- Should you go shopping for retailers Kingfisher plc, Dixons Carphone or Sainsbury's plc?
- Should you buy Kingfisher plc, Cranswick plc, AA plc and Homeserve plc following today's news?