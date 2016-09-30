Kion Group AG (KGX.DE)
KGX.DE on Xetra
65.70EUR
4:35pm BST
65.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.58 (-2.35%)
€-1.58 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
€67.28
€67.28
Open
€67.65
€67.65
Day's High
€67.65
€67.65
Day's Low
€65.70
€65.70
Volume
609,034
609,034
Avg. Vol
367,618
367,618
52-wk High
€81.95
€81.95
52-wk Low
€48.10
€48.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Feldmann
|68
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gordon Riske
|60
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Oezcan Pancarci
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Toepfer
|45
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Eike Boehm
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
- Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
- Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
- European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings