Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)
KIOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
27,013.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
27,013.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
-422.00 (-1.54%)
-422.00 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
27,435.00
27,435.00
Open
27,400.00
27,400.00
Day's High
28,327.00
28,327.00
Day's Low
26,836.00
26,836.00
Volume
970,052
970,052
Avg. Vol
718,206
718,206
52-wk High
28,327.00
28,327.00
52-wk Low
12,800.00
12,800.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fani Titi
|55
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Themba Mkhwanazi
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Bothwell Mazarura
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yvonne Mfolo
|49
|2016
|Executive Head - Public Affairs, Investor Relation
|
Glen Gavigan
|40
|2016
|Executive Head - Technical and Projects