Edition:
United Kingdom

Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)

KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs212.05
Open
Rs214.35
Day's High
Rs214.80
Day's Low
Rs213.00
Volume
27,632
Avg. Vol
76,634
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sabu Jacob

53 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director

A. Babu

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sindhu Chandrasekhar

46 2015 Whole-time Director

C. Philipose

2015 Additional Director

Benni Joseph

58 Independent Non-Executive Director
» More People

Kitex Garments Ltd News