Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)
KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
213.10INR
10:59am BST
213.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+0.50%)
Rs1.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs212.05
Rs212.05
Open
Rs214.35
Rs214.35
Day's High
Rs214.80
Rs214.80
Day's Low
Rs213.00
Rs213.00
Volume
27,632
27,632
Avg. Vol
76,634
76,634
52-wk High
Rs383.57
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00
Rs206.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sabu Jacob
|53
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director
|
A. Babu
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sindhu Chandrasekhar
|46
|2015
|Whole-time Director
|
C. Philipose
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Benni Joseph
|58
|Independent Non-Executive Director