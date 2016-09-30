Edition:
United Kingdom

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO)

KL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
$16.41
Open
$16.24
Day's High
$16.31
Day's Low
$15.88
Volume
615,395
Avg. Vol
1,420,462
52-wk High
$18.57
52-wk Low
$6.33

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eric Sprott

71 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

Raymond Threlkeld

70 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anthony Makuch

59 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Philip Yee

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Darren Hall

2015 Chief Operating Officer
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd News

