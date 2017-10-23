Edition:
United Kingdom

Klabin SA (KLBN11.SA)

KLBN11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.25 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.78
Open
R$ 19.80
Day's High
R$ 19.94
Day's Low
R$ 19.35
Volume
2,299,500
Avg. Vol
1,893,662
52-wk High
R$ 20.00
52-wk Low
R$ 13.54

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvao

56 2016 Chairman

Fabio Schvartsman

Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Antonio Sergio Alfano

64 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Francisco Cesar Razzolini

54 Chief Planning, Projects and Industrial Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Sergio Piza

Member of the Executive Board, Human Resources Director
» More People

Klabin SA News

» More KLBN11.SA News