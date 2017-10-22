Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS (KLNMA.IS)
KLNMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
6.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.14TL (+2.19%)
0.14TL (+2.19%)
Prev Close
6.40TL
6.40TL
Open
6.42TL
6.42TL
Day's High
6.76TL
6.76TL
Day's Low
6.33TL
6.33TL
Volume
614,842
614,842
Avg. Vol
864,849
864,849
52-wk High
6.99TL
6.99TL
52-wk Low
2.40TL
2.40TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Bucukoglu
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Bahattin Sekkin
|2012
|Vice General Manager - Technology
|
Adnan Yalcinci
|50
|2012
|Vice General Manager - Accounting, Credit Follow-up and Budget
|
Metin Cinar
|2009
|Corporate Banking and Investments Manager, Investor Relations Department Manager
|
Zekai Isildar
|52
|2009
|Vice General Manager - Loans