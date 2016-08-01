Edition:
United Kingdom

Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

KLR.L on London Stock Exchange

903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
903.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
87,456
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Hill

64 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Alain Michaelis

49 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

James Hind

2003 Finance Director, Executive Director

Thorsten Holl

46 2015 President of EMEA

Mark Kliner

51 2016 President of APAC
» More People

Keller Group PLC News

Market Views

» More KLR.L Market Views