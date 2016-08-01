Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)
KLR.L on London Stock Exchange
903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
903.50
903.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
87,456
87,456
52-wk High
959.96
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00
660.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Hill
|64
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Alain Michaelis
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
James Hind
|2003
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Thorsten Holl
|46
|2015
|President of EMEA
|
Mark Kliner
|51
|2016
|President of APAC
