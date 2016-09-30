Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)
KLSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
404.75INR
11:29am BST
404.75INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.57%)
Rs2.30 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs402.45
Rs402.45
Open
Rs403.50
Rs403.50
Day's High
Rs411.00
Rs411.00
Day's Low
Rs402.85
Rs402.85
Volume
81,376
81,376
Avg. Vol
125,021
125,021
52-wk High
Rs469.05
Rs469.05
52-wk Low
Rs245.20
Rs245.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|68
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
B.M. Maheshwari
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepti Puranik
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravindra Goyal
|56
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sunita Kalyani
|2015
|Additional Director