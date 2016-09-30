Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO)
KML.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.91CAD
4:12pm BST
16.91CAD
4:12pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.29%)
$-0.05 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
$16.96
$16.96
Open
$16.93
$16.93
Day's High
$17.02
$17.02
Day's Low
$16.89
$16.89
Volume
68,584
68,584
Avg. Vol
322,697
322,697
52-wk High
$18.60
$18.60
52-wk Low
$15.17
$15.17
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
- UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan Canada says pipe expansion delay possible; profit rises
- Kinder Morgan's revenue beats as natgas volumes rise
- UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan's revenue beats as natgas volumes rise
- BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln
- Kinder Morgan Canada profit up, slower start for pipe expansion